One-bedroom Gastown condo draws multiple offers

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

108 West Cordova St., No. 2501, Vancouver

Listing price: $819,000

Selling price: $819,000

Previous selling price: $512,000 (2009)

Days on market: 3

Taxes: $2,165.34

Maintenance fee: $499.20

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What they got

The unit boasts mountain and ocean views. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This one-bedroom, 800-square-foot corner unit in the 10-year-old Woodward’s building in Gastown has mountain and ocean views, with an open concept floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. The unit has engineered wood floors, concrete ceilings, custom closets, barn doors to the bedroom and stacked washer/dryer.

The action

The unit has engineered wood floors and concrete ceilings. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Listing agent Ian Watt received multiple offers on the unit in late August. The owner had lived there for seven years, then got married and moved to a house. She rented it for three years and when the tenant left, she decided to sell. The buyer had been living downtown and renting, waiting for the market to adjust, says Mr. Watt. “Everybody wants this floor plan,” he says.

The agent’s take

A downside to the building is that most units don’t include parking, says the agent. The unit was the rare one with a parking space. As well, the views made for a quick sale.

“If this were in Coal Harbour, it would have been $1.3 or $1.4 million for that view,” says Mr. Watt.

