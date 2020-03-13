 Skip to main content
Owners of Vancouver condo find a seller’s market for sub-$1-million homes

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
77 Walter Hardwick Ave., No. 512, Vancouver

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $880,000

Previous selling price: $689,000 (2010)

Days on market: 21

Taxes: $2,354.95

Maintenance fee: $512

Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The sellers had lived in the unit. The first-time buyers were looking for a long-term home. The deal closed a month ago. About 15 groups viewed the property, listing agent Nicolas Blachette says.

“The majority of people were local, from Vancouver or the surrounding area, including young families with small kids who had been renting," Mr. Blachette says. "There were a few investors.”

What they got

The unit is in the 10-year-old Olympic Village Square building.

This energy-efficient Olympic Village Square building was built 10 years ago on the False Creek waterfront. The top floor, 815-square-foot unit has two bedrooms, a flex room, high ceilings and a large patio.

It is steps away from shops, the SkyTrain and the water taxi to downtown. The building has a gym, pool, hot tub and sauna.

The agent’s take

“Our market switched from a buyer’s market to a seller’s market for homes under $1-million,” Mr. Blachette says. “There is more demand than supply for this segment of the market.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

