Owners of Vancouver condo find a seller’s market for sub-$1-million homes

77 Walter Hardwick Ave., No. 512, Vancouver
Asking price: $899,000
Selling price: $880,000
Previous selling price: $689,000 (2010)
Days on market: 21
Taxes: $2,354.95
Maintenance fee: $512
Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty
The action
The sellers had lived in the unit. The first-time buyers were looking for a long-term home. The deal closed a month ago. About 15 groups viewed the property, listing agent Nicolas Blachette says.
“The majority of people were local, from Vancouver or the surrounding area, including young families with small kids who had been renting," Mr. Blachette says. "There were a few investors.”
What they got
This energy-efficient Olympic Village Square building was built 10 years ago on the False Creek waterfront. The top floor, 815-square-foot unit has two bedrooms, a flex room, high ceilings and a large patio.
It is steps away from shops, the SkyTrain and the water taxi to downtown. The building has a gym, pool, hot tub and sauna.
The agent’s take
“Our market switched from a buyer’s market to a seller’s market for homes under $1-million,” Mr. Blachette says. “There is more demand than supply for this segment of the market.”
