Vancouver Real Estate Pet ban limits buyer pool for New Westminster condo

Done Deal

Pet ban limits buyer pool for New Westminster condo

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
The 590-square-foot, one-bedroom unit in New Westminster, B.C., is fully renovated with new granite counters and appliances, laminate floors, marble-tiled gas fireplace, new lighting and updated kitchen.

518 13th St., Unit 307, New Westminster, B.C.

Listing price: $419,000

Selling price: $419,000

Days on the market: 75

Maintenance fees: $889.66

Taxes: $889.66

Listing agent: Owen Bigland, Macdonald Realty Westmar

What they got

The seller purchased the condo for $345,000 a year ago, and sold it for $419,000.

The 590-square-foot, one-bedroom unit, built in 1990, is fully renovated and the exterior has been upgraded with new windows and siding according to the building code regulations governing rain screens. The top-floor unit features new granite counters and appliances, laminate floors, marble-tiled gas fireplace, new lighting and updated kitchen. It includes ensuite laundry and large balcony.

The action

The seller purchased the condo for $345,000 a year ago, intending to live in it for a few years. But he relocated to Kelowna for work. The buyer was downsizing from a townhouse.

The agent’s take

Several parties attended the open houses and private showings, and were impressed by the new-looking unit, listing agent Owen Bigland says. But because the building does not allow pet dogs or rentals, it limited potential buyers, he says.

