Pet ban limits buyer pool for New Westminster condo

Open this photo in gallery The 590-square-foot, one-bedroom unit in New Westminster, B.C., is fully renovated with new granite counters and appliances, laminate floors, marble-tiled gas fireplace, new lighting and updated kitchen.

518 13th St., Unit 307, New Westminster, B.C.

Listing price: $419,000

Selling price: $419,000

Days on the market: 75

Maintenance fees: $889.66

Taxes: $889.66

Listing agent: Owen Bigland, Macdonald Realty Westmar

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The seller purchased the condo for $345,000 a year ago, and sold it for $419,000.

The 590-square-foot, one-bedroom unit, built in 1990, is fully renovated and the exterior has been upgraded with new windows and siding according to the building code regulations governing rain screens. The top-floor unit features new granite counters and appliances, laminate floors, marble-tiled gas fireplace, new lighting and updated kitchen. It includes ensuite laundry and large balcony.

The action

The seller purchased the condo for $345,000 a year ago, intending to live in it for a few years. But he relocated to Kelowna for work. The buyer was downsizing from a townhouse.

The agent’s take

Several parties attended the open houses and private showings, and were impressed by the new-looking unit, listing agent Owen Bigland says. But because the building does not allow pet dogs or rentals, it limited potential buyers, he says.

