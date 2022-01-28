226 Balmoral Place.Keller Williams Elite Realty

226 Balmoral Place, Port Moody, B.C.

Asking price: $799,000 (Sept. 29)

Selling price: $932,000 (Oct. 5)

Previous selling prices: $315,000 (2013); $259,900 (2006); $146,000 (2002); $148,500 (1994)

Monthly maintenance fee: $367.05

Days on market: 6

Taxes: $2,543.62 (2021)

Listing agents: Denny Dumas & Monica Harmse, Keller Williams Elite Realty

The action

The townhouse has a modern white kitchen with quartz counters.Keller Williams Elite Realty

Forty-five parties viewed the property. The listing agents received 14 competitive offers and sold the home, subject-free, setting a record price for the complex. Six weeks later, the realtors sold another unit sold in the complex for $1,001,000.

“These sales are a few of the major highlights that have put Port Moody real estate on the map in a major way in the last 24 months,” listing agent Monica Harmse said. The deal was completed on Dec. 2.

What they got

The split-level townhouse has a spacious main room.Keller Williams Elite Realty

The 40-year-old split-level townhouse in central Port Moody had been totally renovated. The three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom strata home was built in 1981 and has a spacious main room with modern white kitchen and a private outdoor patio and balcony with mountain views.

The unit has been painted and new windows and French doors have been installed, as well as quartz counters and white oak engineered hardwood floors. The 1,306-square-foot townhouse is steps to the SkyTrain, West Coast Express commuter train and shops.

The agent’s take

The private outdoor balcony includes mountain views.Keller Williams Elite Realty

The complex is set to undergo redevelopment at some point. The owners have accepted a developer’s offer, but the rezoning process will take several years.

“For a buyer, it’s a guaranteed pay day at some point in the future,” listing agent Denny Dumas said. “It could be a year or another 10 years, but the owners will make more than the unit is worth today.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.