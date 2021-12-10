Sutton Group West Coast Realty

938 Nelson St. No. 3103, Vancouver

Asking price: $1,099,000 million (Oct. 12)

Selling price: $1,080,000 million (Nov. 12)

Previous selling prices: $1,075,000 (2018); $650,000 (2007); $385,000 (2002); $319,000 (2001)

Taxes: $2,805.60 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $579.62

Days on market: 31

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This 800-square-foot, one-bedroom unit is in the Wall Centre, a downtown tower, which has a good reputation and large unit sizes.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

The furnished unit has been rented for $3,800 a month. The seller, who lives in the building, had owned it for a few years, sting agent Ian Watt says, and initially listed it at $1.15-million. Once they reduced the price they got an offer. A dozen people viewed the property.

“The purchaser was somebody who lives in the building and bought it for a relative,” he says. The sale completes in January.

What they got

This 800-square-foot, one-bedroom unit is in the Wall Centre, a downtown tower built in 2002. Mr. Watt said the building has a good reputation and large unit sizes, so its 65 units are in high demand.

This unit has 11-foot-high ceilings, a panoramic view and designer updates. The building comes with 24-hour concierge, new windows, air conditioning, hotel amenities and parking. Rentals and pets are allowed.

The unit has 11-foot-high ceilings, a panoramic view and designer updates.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The agent’s take

“Every seller wants more but after awhile they realize the market is the market. The suburban market is super hot, but Vancouver downtown condos are business as usual,” Mr. Watt said. “People will buy if it’s under priced or priced right, but if it’s over, it will just sit on the market.”

