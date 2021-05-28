 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Rare below-list sale in a brisk sellers market

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

1351 Continental St., No. 803, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.179-million

Selling price: $1,148,025

Previous selling prices: $1,085,000 (2018); $585,900 (2014)

Days on market: 5

Taxes: $2,706.25 (2021)

Maintenance fee: $598.03

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The action

The kitchen has Italian-made cabinets.

Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

After several showings an offer came in after five days on the market. The unit was owner occupied and the buyer plans on living in it. The seller had purchased the unit in 2018. The deal completed in early May. “The Greater Vancouver market is mostly being driven by end users right now that are buying properties to live in, as opposed to investors,” said listing agent Scott Thompson.

What they got

There are quartz countertops.

Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The bright and contemporary 890-square-foot two-bedroom-and-den unit has floor-to-ceiling windows, balcony, central air conditioning, Italian-made kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops. The Maddox building, built by Cressey in 2014, includes a gym, steam room, 24-hour concierge and is centrally located near the seawall and Yaletown shops. Pets and rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

“The market is very active and a seller’s market for most neighbourhoods and property types,” Mr. Thompson said.

