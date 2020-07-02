Six offers for ocean-view island home

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group West Coast Realty

882 Captain’s Way, Bowen Island, B.C.

Asking price: $795,000

Selling price: $905,000

Previous selling prices: $281,000 (1996); $287,000 (1993); $210,000 (1990); $165,000 (1989)

Days on market: 5

Taxes: $3,174.67

Listing agent: Krystian Thomas, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

The house is situated on a 15,682-sq.-ft. fully-landscaped lot.

The sellers are moving nearer to their daughter in North Vancouver, where they will buy a townhouse. Listing agent Krystian Thomas showed the house at 15-minute intervals because of distancing rules, to about 20 to 25 parties in one day.

He received six offers on the house, two of them without conditions. The buyers are from Bowen Island.

“My clients were realistic,” the agent says. “They knew that COVID-19 meant there might be fewer people looking. That was key here – they were realistic. And then we got way more offers than I expected. They were ecstatic.”

What They Got

The updated kitchen has an eating nook with garden and ocean views.

The house is on a water-view lot on Bowen Island, a 20-minute ferry ride from West Vancouver.

Built in 1983, it has three patios, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open living and dining room, updated kitchen with eating nook, garage and a panoramic ocean view. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and there is a workshop and art studio downstairs.

One of the three patios in the house overlooking the ocean.

The 2,685-square-foot. house is situated on a 15,682-sq.-ft. lot that is fully landscaped.

The Agent’s Take

Mr. Thomas said at first he was concerned about showing a house on an island, but it turned out to be an easy listing to show. Many of the buyers looking were from Vancouver.

“May and June has shot right back up with multiple offers on well priced homes. There is definitely a lot of action.” The deal closes in August.

