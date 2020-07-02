 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Six offers for ocean-view island home

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

882 Captain’s Way, Bowen Island, B.C.

Asking price: $795,000

Selling price: $905,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $281,000 (1996); $287,000 (1993); $210,000 (1990); $165,000 (1989)

Days on market: 5

Taxes: $3,174.67

Listing agent: Krystian Thomas, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The house is situated on a 15,682-sq.-ft. fully-landscaped lot.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The sellers are moving nearer to their daughter in North Vancouver, where they will buy a townhouse. Listing agent Krystian Thomas showed the house at 15-minute intervals because of distancing rules, to about 20 to 25 parties in one day.

He received six offers on the house, two of them without conditions. The buyers are from Bowen Island.

“My clients were realistic,” the agent says. “They knew that COVID-19 meant there might be fewer people looking. That was key here – they were realistic. And then we got way more offers than I expected. They were ecstatic.”

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery

The updated kitchen has an eating nook with garden and ocean views.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The house is on a water-view lot on Bowen Island, a 20-minute ferry ride from West Vancouver.

Built in 1983, it has three patios, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open living and dining room, updated kitchen with eating nook, garage and a panoramic ocean view. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and there is a workshop and art studio downstairs.

Open this photo in gallery

One of the three patios in the house overlooking the ocean.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The 2,685-square-foot. house is situated on a 15,682-sq.-ft. lot that is fully landscaped.

The Agent’s Take

Mr. Thomas said at first he was concerned about showing a house on an island, but it turned out to be an easy listing to show. Many of the buyers looking were from Vancouver.

“May and June has shot right back up with multiple offers on well priced homes. There is definitely a lot of action.” The deal closes in August.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies