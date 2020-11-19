Spacious bungalow draws 10 bids and sells for $241,000 over asking price

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty

3104 Turner St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.249-million

Selling price: $1.490-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $268,000 (1999); $272,200 (1996)

Days on market: 11

Taxes: $5,353.83 (2020)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The well-maintained home features hardwood floors and a fireplace. Re/Max Crest Realty

The seller received 10 offers on the property after more than 60 parties toured the house. She had lived in the house for more than 20 years and decided to move to be closer to her daughter and family in the suburbs. The sale completes this week.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has been updated. Re/Max Crest Realty

This 2,084-square-foot. bungalow was built in 1954 with four bedrooms on the main floor and basement level.

It has been well maintained, with hardwood floors, fireplace, and updated kitchen and two bathrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

It has air conditioning, a laundry room, a large patio, a garage and a carport. It is steps to shopping and schools.

The agent’s take

Listing agent Cheryl Davie had helped her client beat out five other offers on the property she is moving into, which had only been on the market two days. Ms. Davie says the sale of the Turner Street house was quick because it is a corner lot and has many bonus features. Even so, her client was surprised that it sold so much over asking.

“It was well beyond my client’s expectations,” Ms. Davie says. "It’s a corner lot with high-end appliances, hot water on demand, heat pump with cooling, and air conditioning – which is basically unheard of in a house of this era.

“One of the main drivers is space. Everyone wants an extra office, extra bedroom or just simply put: more square footage.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.