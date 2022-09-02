Phillip Crocker/Handout

4-7811 209 St., Langley, B.C.

Asking price: $775,000 (July 20)

Selling price: $770,000 (July 23)

Days on market: 3

Maintenance fee: $210.55

Taxes: $3,403.08 (2021)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate

The action

The sellers of this townhouse had put in an offer on another property and therefore needed to sell this one quickly, says listing agent Cheryl Davie. Because there were eight other units listed in the 100-unit complex, an accurate listing price was key, she says, and the unit needed to show better than the others. A dozen groups showed up for a Saturday open house. Ms. Davie received a fair offer that day and her clients accepted. The sale completed Aug. 29.

“As far as I know, most of the other units are still for sale, although one did sell for $725,000.”

What they got

A rooftop deck with a firepit and panoramic mountain views was a big selling feature of the four-level townhouse in Langley’s Willoughby Heights.

The corner unit is in a seven-year-old complex that is one block away from a school. The building also allows rentals.

The interior has tons of natural light and pot lights throughout the open-concept living area. On the upper floors, there are two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms with double sinks. The 1,214-square-foot unit comes with a garage and carport.

The interior has tons of natural light and pot lights throughout the open-concept living area.Phillip Crocker/Handout

The agent’s take

“The market has most certainly slowed,” Ms. Davie says. “August is typically the slowest month of the year, but the rising rates have had an effect. I expect this type of reduced activity will continue through the fall and potentially into next year.”

