Three bids for empty, unserviced Mayne Island lot

213 Spinnaker Drive, Mayne Island, B.C.

Listing price: $169,999

Selling price: $178,100

Days on market: 8

Taxes: $492.49 (2021)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What they got

The quarter-acre forested lot on Mayne Island is undeveloped, without utility hook-ups. There is road access, and it is walking distance to the Village Bay ferry terminal, beaches and the Japanese Garden. It does not have a water view. The listing agent estimates about $200,000 would be required to add infrastructure, such as a septic tank and utilities, in order to build a home on it.

The Action

A couple had owned the property for several decades. Listing agent Ian Watt received three offers after listing the property, all of them above asking. The purchasers, a White Rock couple, own a property nearby and are planning to hold the property, he said. The sale closed this week.

The Agent’s Take

Mr. Watt says he couldn’t have predicted a year ago that the Gulf Islands would become a hot property market.

“People are going crazy for the Gulf Islands,” says Mr. Watt, who divides his time between Mayne Island and Vancouver. “Before it was all cabins [getting built], now they are all houses. You see Porsches and Range Rovers, seaplanes dropping everyone off now. If you can work from your computer, people are choosing to go there. You can sell your $1-million condo, and you go over there and live in a waterfront house.”

