Three-level Vancouver townhouse sells quickly with multiple offers

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

3820 Welwyn St., Vancouver

Listing price: $1.258-million

Selling price: $1.268-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $530,320 (2006)

Days on market: nine

Taxes: $3,244.58 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $387.18

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The big open kitchen has extensive cabinetry and counters, two pantries, upgraded appliances and lots of natural daylight. Re/Max Select Realty

The sellers accepted an offer within two days of listing it. Showings were held on a Wednesday and the sellers received two offers that night. Conditions to the offer were removed a week later. The sale completes July 30. The sellers had raised their family in the house and planned to move to the suburbs. The buyers are a couple with a baby.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There is dining space for eight. Re/Max Select Realty

The townhouse complex was built in 2006 and is located within walking distance of Trout Lake Park, Commercial Drive, the SkyTrain and an elementary school. The three-level home has a 1,626-square-foot floor plan, with a big open kitchen, extensive cabinetry and counters, two pantries, upgraded appliances and lots of natural daylight. The living room has custom built-ins, and there is dining space for eight as well as a large patio. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second floor as well as a third bedroom and full bath on the top floor. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. It has an attached garage and laundry room below. Pets and rentals are allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

The complex units face inward, with interior patio spaces that form a courtyard. Listing agent Mary Cleaver said the complex, called Stories, has uniquely spacious units. “It’s almost like a house with a rare attached garage, and that space allows families to raise their children there for many years.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.