Three-level Vancouver townhouse sells quickly with multiple offers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Three-level Vancouver townhouse sells quickly with multiple offers

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Select Realty

3820 Welwyn St., Vancouver

Listing price: $1.258-million

Selling price: $1.268-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $530,320 (2006)

Days on market: nine

Taxes: $3,244.58 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $387.18

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The big open kitchen has extensive cabinetry and counters, two pantries, upgraded appliances and lots of natural daylight.

Re/Max Select Realty

The sellers accepted an offer within two days of listing it. Showings were held on a Wednesday and the sellers received two offers that night. Conditions to the offer were removed a week later. The sale completes July 30. The sellers had raised their family in the house and planned to move to the suburbs. The buyers are a couple with a baby.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There is dining space for eight.

Re/Max Select Realty

The townhouse complex was built in 2006 and is located within walking distance of Trout Lake Park, Commercial Drive, the SkyTrain and an elementary school. The three-level home has a 1,626-square-foot floor plan, with a big open kitchen, extensive cabinetry and counters, two pantries, upgraded appliances and lots of natural daylight. The living room has custom built-ins, and there is dining space for eight as well as a large patio. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second floor as well as a third bedroom and full bath on the top floor. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. It has an attached garage and laundry room below. Pets and rentals are allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

The complex units face inward, with interior patio spaces that form a courtyard. Listing agent Mary Cleaver said the complex, called Stories, has uniquely spacious units. “It’s almost like a house with a rare attached garage, and that space allows families to raise their children there for many years.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies