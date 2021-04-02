Top bid and a bank draft wins Cedar Cottage house

3721 Beatrice St., Vancouver
Listing price: $1.499 million
Selling price: $1.625 million
Previous selling price: $216,800 (2001); $240,000 (1993); $203,800 (1991); $88,000 (1986)
Days on market: 5
Taxes: $4,771.79 (2021)
Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty
The action
The sellers bought the house in 2003 but retired and moved away. The buyers will likely hold the property as a rental, said listing agent Shali Tark. She showed the house for three days and received three offers, all above asking. The winning bid came in with a cash offer and bank draft deposit. In a competitive market like this one, you need a good strategy, said Ms. Tark. “That bank draft helped them get the property.” The sale closes April 7.
What they got
The three-bedroom 2,235-square-foot house sits on a standard 33- by-120-foot lot in the Cedar Cottage neighbourhood on the east side of the city, near Commercial Drive and Trout Lake. Built in 1912, the two-storey house has some original details, as well as updated wiring, plumbing and drainage, and a professionally landscaped garden. There is a two-bedroom mortgage helper in the basement.
The agent’s take
“The price was a really good surprise for the sellers, because we priced it at $1.499-million and [earlier this month] other properties were selling for around $1.5-million. But this is Vancouver, and every week that number changes.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.