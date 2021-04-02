Top bid and a bank draft wins Cedar Cottage house

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

3721 Beatrice St., Vancouver

Listing price: $1.499 million

Selling price: $1.625 million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $216,800 (2001); $240,000 (1993); $203,800 (1991); $88,000 (1986)

Days on market: 5

Taxes: $4,771.79 (2021)

Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

The action

The sellers bought the house in 2003 but retired and moved away. The buyers will likely hold the property as a rental, said listing agent Shali Tark. She showed the house for three days and received three offers, all above asking. The winning bid came in with a cash offer and bank draft deposit. In a competitive market like this one, you need a good strategy, said Ms. Tark. “That bank draft helped them get the property.” The sale closes April 7.

What they got

The three-bedroom 2,235-square-foot house sits on a standard 33- by-120-foot lot in the Cedar Cottage neighbourhood on the east side of the city, near Commercial Drive and Trout Lake. Built in 1912, the two-storey house has some original details, as well as updated wiring, plumbing and drainage, and a professionally landscaped garden. There is a two-bedroom mortgage helper in the basement.

Open this photo in gallery The 1912 house has updated wiring, plumbing and drainage. Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

The agent’s take

“The price was a really good surprise for the sellers, because we priced it at $1.499-million and [earlier this month] other properties were selling for around $1.5-million. But this is Vancouver, and every week that number changes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.