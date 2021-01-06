Twelve bids for Burnaby home include at least one way off the mark

Open this photo in gallery Team 3000 Realty

9685 Sullivan St., Burnaby

Asking price: $1.588-million

Selling price: $1.758-million

Previous selling prices: $963,000 (2008); $266,000 (1997); $232,000 (1993)

Days on market: 3

Taxes: $5,120.81 (2020)

Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

The Action

The three-bedroom house sits on a large 66-feet-by-122-feet lot. Team 3000 Realty

Listing agent Shelley Williams received 12 offers for this house, which came on the market Oct. 9 and sold three days later. The sale completed on Dec. 1. The sellers were a retired couple that decided to move out of province to be closer to their grandchildren.

The buyer was a realtor with another investment property on the street. Ms. Williams held 32 showings by appointment. The sellers chose the highest unconditional offer, in cash.

What They Got

The living room has vaulted ceilings. Team 3000 Realty

The three-bedroom house sits on a large 66-feet-by-122-feet lot in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood of north Burnaby.

It’s a 3,091-square-foot, 18-year-old house that includes a renovated kitchen, living room with vaulted ceilings, large two-bedroom ground level suite with separate entrance, a home office, fenced yard, double car garage and mature garden with fruit trees. It’s close to schools, shops and the SkyTrain.

“It needs a new roof and an exterior paint job,” Ms. Williams said.

The Agent’s Take

The kitchen has been upgraded with new appliances. Team 3000 Realty

“I was very surprised by the activity, and even more shocked when we received 12 offers,” Ms. Williams said.

“The lowest offer was $1.513-million. It always surprises me when a realtor writes that much under the asking price knowing that there are multiple offers to come.”

