Twelve bids for Burnaby home include at least one way off the mark

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Twelve bids for Burnaby home include at least one way off the mark

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Team 3000 Realty

9685 Sullivan St., Burnaby

Asking price: $1.588-million

Selling price: $1.758-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $963,000 (2008); $266,000 (1997); $232,000 (1993)

Days on market: 3

Taxes: $5,120.81 (2020)

Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The three-bedroom house sits on a large 66-feet-by-122-feet lot.

Team 3000 Realty

Listing agent Shelley Williams received 12 offers for this house, which came on the market Oct. 9 and sold three days later. The sale completed on Dec. 1. The sellers were a retired couple that decided to move out of province to be closer to their grandchildren.

The buyer was a realtor with another investment property on the street. Ms. Williams held 32 showings by appointment. The sellers chose the highest unconditional offer, in cash.

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery

The living room has vaulted ceilings.

Team 3000 Realty

The three-bedroom house sits on a large 66-feet-by-122-feet lot in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood of north Burnaby.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a 3,091-square-foot, 18-year-old house that includes a renovated kitchen, living room with vaulted ceilings, large two-bedroom ground level suite with separate entrance, a home office, fenced yard, double car garage and mature garden with fruit trees. It’s close to schools, shops and the SkyTrain.

“It needs a new roof and an exterior paint job,” Ms. Williams said.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has been upgraded with new appliances.

Team 3000 Realty

“I was very surprised by the activity, and even more shocked when we received 12 offers,” Ms. Williams said.

“The lowest offer was $1.513-million. It always surprises me when a realtor writes that much under the asking price knowing that there are multiple offers to come.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
508880.00
103 9868 CAMERON STREET, Burnaby, British Columbia
Team 3000 Realty Ltd.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
One of the biggest one bedroom and den 722 sf. in Silhoutte North tower with 203 sf. bigger balcony balcony. The unit is much higher than grand level. newer laminate flooring, fresh high quality paint. this unit has lots of sunshine until last moment of sunset. has a wide and open disclosure to toward the West. floor plan is efficient without waste, large den to use as office or close as a private room. Bright and good size bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and access directly to large balcony, open kitchen with granite counter and stainless appliances with gas stove. The best location close to Lougheed mall, just a Quick walk to Sky train station and Mall. Amenities include gym, party room, roof garden, guest suite. Best investment for living or rent. One parking and storage. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2522691
Salesperson Frida Keihani
Brokerage Team 3000 Realty Ltd.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
578000.00
207 9888 CAMERON STREET, Burnaby, British Columbia
Interlink Realty
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Complete renovation, including floor change and repainting throughout the unit with approval from strata. Replacement of three doors, master bathroom counter and installation of LED lights. Like new condition for immediate move in. Central location near everything. Steps away from shopping mall, Skytrain, library, community center, banks, restaurants and all levels of schools, including SFU and Coquitlam College. Open concept floor plan with separated bedrooms away from each other with good privacy. Cozy fireplace, outdoor balcony and a gourmet kitchen featuring a gas stove (gas included in strata fee), stainless steel appliances and sleek granite counters. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2504177
Salesperson Helen Chen
Brokerage Interlink Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
519000.00
709 9868 CAMERON STREET, Burnaby, British Columbia
Royal Pacific Realty Corp.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
"The Silhouette" next to Lougheed Mall shopping center. This one bed room plus den (the den is big enough for a double bed) had been upgraded with dark laminated floors, veritcal blinds (to reflect heat), alarm system, 2 screen doors to patio, and ceiling fan. Features stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, built in microwave, electric f/p. Walking distance to the sky train station, Lougheed Mall, and Northgate Mall. Extra amenities include party room, exercise room. 6 mins go to SFU. Best investment for living or rent. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2526342
Salesperson Kai Zhao
Brokerage Royal Pacific Realty Corp.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
698000.00
214 3399 NOEL DRIVE, Burnaby, British Columbia
Macdonald Realty Westburn
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
The Cameron by Ledingham McAllister is conveniently located in North Burnaby, Sullivan Heights. This ground level condo with a townhome feel offers a front enclosed patio for your enjoyment. This lovely condo offers 2 BR and 2 Bath with engineered hardwood through the unit, 2 Parking stalls and 2 Lockers and gym. Close to all amenities, walking distance to Stoney Creek Elementary or Burnaby Mountain Secondary Schools, Library, Parks, Lougheed Town Centre, transit and skytrain, Stoney Creek Trails, bike trails, community center, restaurants. Book your private viewing today! (id:31729)
Listing ID R2507538
Salesperson Evelyn Economos
Brokerage Macdonald Realty Westburn
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
789000.00
13 3231 NOEL DRIVE, Burnaby, British Columbia
RE/MAX Crest Realty
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome to Cameron by Ledingham McAllister. This 977 sqft NE facing 2-bed 3-bath home offers an open concept kitchen & living room with high ceilings. Covered patio is superb for all season entertainment. Kitchen features S/S appliances, quartz countertops throughout, engineered H/W flooring in living/kitchen/ dining rooms. Central located in Lougheed Town Centre area but nestled in a quiet neighbourhood of beautiful Stoney Creek. A short walk to the Skytrain and Lougheed Town Centre, Cameron is close to all big city amenities. Rentals allowed and pet friendly, with restrictions. Amenities include a common area and yoga centre, gym facility, terraces and picnic area. School catchment includes Stoney Creek Elementary, Burnaby Mountain Secondary and a 10 min drive to Simon Fraser University (id:31729)
Listing ID R2522306
Salesperson Vince Chan
Brokerage RE/MAX Crest Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
379000.00
1705 3755 BARTLETT COURT, Burnaby, British Columbia
Royal LePage West Real Estate Services
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
"WHY PAY RENT" "Heart of Lougheed Mall" Spacious and Bright South East corner with 200 Sq ft wrap-around covered balcony for your barbecues with great view of Mt. Baker, Burnaby Lake. Spacious bright 1 Bdrm + Den (10'x9") that can be used as home office or. Many recent renovations and updates 2017, bathroom, kitchen with open concept, newer appliances, floors and many others, laminate & tile floors throughout, Just 5 min walk to Lougheed Mall Town Centre, Safeway, Walmart, Cameron Community Centre, Lougheed Skytrain Station, Schools and Park. Well maintained concrete tower with resort-like amenities: Indoor Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Workshop, Gym, Lounge, Social Room, Billiards, Darts, Table Tennis, and Library, Maintenance fee includes, Heat, Hot water & electricity. An incredible value. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2506032
Salesperson Joe Apolonia
Brokerage Royal LePage West Real Estate Services
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
535000.00
2403 3737 BARTLETT COURT, Burnaby, British Columbia
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Enjoy panoramic lush green views from this sub-penthouse at Timberlea. This home is clean, partially updated and ready to move into. Very spacious floorplan, which would easily fit house-sized furniture or the addition of a den or 3rd bedroom. Tons of storage including 3 large hall closets including a separate cedar closet for your woollens, large bedroom closets, plus a storage locker below. Entertain, relax, or pot garden on over 336 square ft of deck. Amenities include a gym, pool, hot tub, sauna, workshop, lounge, social room with billiards, darts, table tennis. Acres of private gardens and grass surrounding the complex. Steps from new "City of Lougheed" Development, Skytrain, Lougheed Mall, parks, schools, and nature. Open 1-3 Sunday Sept 20th. Masks & 1 group at a time requiried. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2498489
Salesperson Kelly Raabe
Brokerage Sotheby's International Realty Canada
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
459000.00
1501 9595 ERICKSON DRIVE, Burnaby, British Columbia
Sutton Group-West Coast Realty
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
This spacious 2 bedroom southwest corner unit captures the views of SFU Mountain as well as nearby parks. The Library and Recreation Centre are across the street and an elementary school is 1/2 block away. Lougheed mall and green grocery are a block or two away. The bathroom has been renovated, the walls are newly painted, new light fixtures and a new counter top was added in the kitchen. New blinds throughout as well. Just move in to this happy home, enjoy the pool ad gym, and walk to everything. 2 parking stalls #3 and 15, and storage #4. Plumbing, roof, boiler, fire alarm panel and ground membrane in parkade have been done. Electrical volt of building to be upgraded and has been paid for. Rentals allowed. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2525113
Salesperson Darcy McClary
Brokerage Sutton Group-West Coast Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
448000.00
1005 9541 ERICKSON DRIVE, Burnaby, British Columbia
RE/MAX Masters Realty
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Live in comfort, away from Skytrain and future construction noise, with south west sunshine.OVER $65,000paid this year for the building substantial renovations: Envelope,Membrane,Rainscreen,Balcony,Exterior,Windows,railings,Parking,roof and repiping(recent).Seller has done a great job renovating the unit since 2017 and finished with a fresh paint last month.Indoor pool, Sauna, Steamroom and Gym are in the complex. Cameron Elementary,Burnaby Mt. Secondary, Lougheed Town Centre, Cameron Community Centre, Sky train all in walking distance.Very close to SFU and all the community could offer. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2491196
Salesperson Mehrnaz Kavoosi
Brokerage RE/MAX Masters Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
409000.00
1505 9541 ERICKSON DRIVE, Burnaby, British Columbia
Royalty Group Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Numerous updated throughout the suite including new extended kitchen with numerous built-ins, newer black stainless steel fingerprint-resistant appliances & fixture, flooring. Fantastically located on all sides you have, within 1-2 blocks, skytrain, bus, Lougheed Town Centre, Cameron Elementary, Cameron Community Centre & the library. Also close to Hwy 1, SFU, Burquitlam, area amenities & the building has an indoor pool, exercise room, dry sauna, rooftop deck, onsite caretaker and RENTAL ALLOWED. Also, 2 cats allowed, & secured parking & storage underground. Building updated include roof of 2014, new plumbing 2016 building envelope, balcony railing, elevator, windows and sliding doors in 2020! COVID-19 showing protocols in place. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2495054
Salesperson Mohsen Moballeghi
Brokerage Royalty Group Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies