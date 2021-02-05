Two-unit duplex sells in separate deals, both over asking

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1112 E. Pender St., Units 1 & 2, Vancouver

Asking price: Unit 1: $899,000; Unit 2: $1.199-million

Selling price: Unit 1: $1.085-million; Unit 2: $1.425-million

Days on market: Unit 1: seven days; Unit 2: eight days

Taxes: Unit 1: $3,593.72 (2020); Unit 2: $4,624.32 (2020)

Listing agent: Shaun Gregory, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

Both units have polished concrete floors. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This front-to-back Strathcona duplex was custom built by the family that lived in the two units. The parents lived in the front unit (Unit 2), the children in the back (Unit 1). They were all moving to a bigger duplex and put their homes on the market the first week of January, generating immediate interest. The back unit got 16 offers and the front unit got 10 offers. They sold a week later, within a day of each other, both for considerably over the asking price.

“A couple of people were battling it out [for the back unit] at the end. It came down to four offers that were quite close,” said listing agent Shaun Gregory.

What they got

The galley kitchens have contemporary finishings throughout. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Architects Birmingham & Wood designed the two-level duplex. Both units have polished concrete floors, Douglas fir window trims and doors, radiant heat, galley kitchens and contemporary finishings throughout. The back unit is 965 square feet with two bedrooms, patio and garage. The front unit is 1,404 sq. ft. with three bedrooms, mountain views and south facing deck. The deal closes in April.

The agent’s take

The front unit has mountain views and south facing deck. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“Typically January is quite slow, but the market has just never really slowed right through Christmas break,” Mr. Gregory said.

“When you have something so unique in an area, you will have groups that will miss out. I was in a multioffer situation in Kitsilano in November with 20 offers and the home sold for $750,000 over asking.

“I have a bunch of clients looking to move because they want outdoor space.”

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

