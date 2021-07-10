Vancouver character house sold for 116-per-cent of asking price

Open this photo in gallery The house's exterior Phillip Crocker/Stilhavn Real Estate Services

1105 Kelowna St., Vancouver (Hastings-Sunrise)

Asking price: $1,499,000

Selling price: $1.735,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,452,000 (2012), $733,000 (2008), $327,000 (2002), $291,000 (2001), $210,000 (1989)

Days on market: Seven

Taxes: $5,615.06

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

The house sold for 116-per-cent of asking. It was on the market for one week and more than 35 parties toured the house, says listing agent Cheryl Davie. The sellers eventually received five offers, with four of them over asking and subject free.

The sellers are a professional couple with kids who were looking to upsize. The buyers are another young family, moving from a condo.

“The home had been tastefully maintained and updated,” Ms. Davie says. “It very much appealed to a large demographic of buyers as it had the potential for an income suite in the basement.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

The character house is on the east side of Vancouver, izn the popular Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.

It sits on a 33-foot-by-116-foot lot and was built in 1945. The 2,114-square-foot house has five bedrooms over three floors, including a one-bedroom suite. Features include fir floors, coved ceilings and arched doorways, a sunny west-facing yard, a new deck, a garden and a two-car garage. There are also new appliances and furnace, updated bathrooms, and a fresh exterior paint.

Open this photo in gallery Phillip Crocker/Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The agent’s take

According to Ms. Davie, prices are not softening yet — but showings are starting to decline.

“If multiple offers are received, it’s typically only one or two, whereas in the spring we were seeing 20-plus offers on a property like this,” she says.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.