1226 Hamilton St., No. 601, Vancouver

Asking price: $1,898,000 (April 19, 2023)

Selling price: $1,923,500 (April 23, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1,550,000 (2019); $1,229,000 (2017); $310,000 (2001)

Days on market: 4

Monthly maintenance fee: $801.47

Taxes: $4,427.18 (2022)

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

What they got

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Yaletown condo has high-end finishings that include custom millwork, stone and marble countertops, oak floors and top-of-the-line appliances.

The 1,541-square-foot unit is in a building built in 1998 called Greenwich Place, with only two large suites on each floor. All three of its bedrooms have southeast facing balconies and there is a large patio shared with the other unit on the floor.

The building is close to David Lam Park, the Canada Line and shops. Amenities include a gym and workshop.

The action

“During the time we had it on the market we did private showings but no open houses,” says listing agent Scott Thompson. “Ultimately we received two offers with both offers going above asking.”

The seller had purchased the suite fully renovated and lived in it for four years. The buyers are a family already living in Yaletown who also plan on living in the unit.

The agent’s take

“The appeal was a stunning and high-end renovation inside, and a very central location in Yaletown. The seller of the property also had fantastic taste in furniture, décor and artwork so it showed beautifully.”

The sale completed June 19.