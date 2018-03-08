Seeking hallmarks of excellence

Lexpert, Thomson Reuters, The Globe and Mail and Deloitte created the Canadian Dealmakers Program 11 years ago. The impetus was, and still is, to look behind the deals that shape Canada's capital markets.

This is how the program works: Deloitte's organizing committee draws together nominations, then turns them over to an adjudication panel, which determines which of the candidates best benefited their industries and Canada's capital markets as a whole. The panelists, leaders in the business community, look for hallmarks of excellence, which can range from creating shareholder value to promoting growth and innovation or steering a deal through new legal or regulatory terrain.

Once the decisions are made, the winners are recognized at the annual Canadian Dealmakers gala dinner.

This year's gala was held on March 8 at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. Below are our Canadian Dealmakers award winners for 2017.

Staff and Lexpert