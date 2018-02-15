Weston family’s Choice Properties buying Canadian REIT for $3.9-billion

The Weston family plans to buy a large commercial real estate trust for $3.9-billion, a move that would expand their real estate portfolio beyond retail and help insulate their Loblaw supermarket business from rapidly changing consumer shopping habits.

The Westons, through their Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, have a deal to acquire Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREIT) and its suite of 206 industrial, office and retail properties across Canada.

The combination of Choice Properties and CREIT would create the largest real estate investment trust in Canada with a total of 752 properties. The majority of those properties are located in the fastest growing markets in the country, the companies said.

"We have always had an ambition to really establish Choice Properties as a real estate entity on its own," Galen Weston Jr., chairman and CEO of Loblaw Cos Ltd. and George Weston Ltd., said on a call.

The Weston family controls Loblaw, which is Choice Properties' main tenant and the country's largest grocer, as well as Shoppers Drug Mart, the largest drugstore retailer, through George Weston Ltd.

The Choice-CREIT announcement comes as retailers race to overhaul their business amid threats from e-commerce and discount stores.

Well-known retailers such as Sears Canada Inc. have been forced to shut its doors and others such as Hudson's Bay Co. are trying to reinvent the traditional retail space and find new ways to retain consumers as e-commerce powerhouses such as Amazon.com Inc. increasingly expand their territory.

Loblaw launched home delivery of groceries late last year to add to its pick-up-at-store e-commerce while shutting unprofitable stores.

The deal would give the Westons the opportunity to expand into industrial and warehouse space, which has become the hottest type of commercial real estate as Amazon and other online retailers look for places to store their goods.

"Clearly, Canada's largest retailer sees lots of value in real estate," said Ed Sonshine, chief executive officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, which is also retooling its portfolio to focus on the major markets.

The Westons plan to redevelop some of the properties into ones that have a combination of retail, residential and office, also known as "mixed use." The Loblaw brand name could help those developments, given that the supermarket chain is a draw for consumers.

Choice Properties called it "strategic" to move into other geographies and other types of real estate. He said that when the so-called mixed-use properties were developed, retail would occupy the smallest amount of space and residential the largest.

Under the deal, Choice Properties will pay about 42 per cent of the purchase price in cash – to a maximum of $1.65-billion – and the rest in Choice Properties units.

On a per-share basis, CREIT unitholders are being offered $53.75 in cash or 4.2835 Choice Properties units for each CREIT unit held, subject to the overall cash and equity maximums.

The acquisition requires CREIT unitholders to approve the deal. A vote is expected to occur in April.

If the deal closes, Loblaw and George Weston Ltd. will own approximately 62 per cent and 4 per cent of the combined company, respectively. Canadian REIT unitholders will own approximately 27 per cent. The new company will keep Choice Properties as its name.

John Morrison, currently the CEO of Choice Properties, will relinquish his position to CREIT's top executive Stephen Johnson and become the combined company's vice-chair. The two other top executives at CREIT, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will serve in the same capacity at the new company.