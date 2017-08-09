Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A townhouse complex is under construction in Toronto on Thursday, November 3, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Janet McFarland - REAL ESTATE REPORTER

Builders are launching construction on fewer detached homes in the Toronto region as buyers are favouring lower-cost housing options in a weakening market.

Toronto saw a 19-per-cent drop in detached home starts in July compared with the same month last year, while construction of other types of housing – including semi-detached homes, townhouses and condos – climbed 21 per cent in the same period, according to housing starts data released Wednesday by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

