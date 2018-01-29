Fiat Chrysler to supply Waymo vans for driverless ride-hailing service development

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will supply "thousands" of Windsor, Ont.-made Pacifica minivans to Waymo as the division of Google's Alphabet Inc. develops its driverless ride-hailing service.

Fiat Chrysler did not specify how many hybrid Pacifica models it will supply Waymo, but said delivery will begin late this year.

The auto company has delivered 600 of the minivans to Waymo under a previous testing program. Engineers of the two companies have designed a self-driving vehicle based on the minivan, testing of which began in November on public roads without a driver at the wheel.

Waymo's autonomous ride-hailing service will beginning offering service to the public in Phoenix later this year and is scheduled to expand to more U.S. cities.

"In order to move quickly and efficiently in autonomy, it is essential to partner with like-minded technology leaders," Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler's chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday.