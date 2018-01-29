 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Fiat Chrysler to supply Waymo vans for driverless ride-hailing service development

Fiat Chrysler to supply Waymo vans for driverless ride-hailing service development

A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is pictured after being unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. on May 6, 2014.

Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Greg Keenan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will supply "thousands" of Windsor, Ont.-made Pacifica minivans to Waymo as the division of Google's Alphabet Inc. develops its driverless ride-hailing service.

Fiat Chrysler did not specify how many hybrid Pacifica models it will supply Waymo, but said delivery will begin late this year.

The auto company has delivered 600 of the minivans to Waymo under a previous testing program. Engineers of the two companies have designed a self-driving vehicle based on the minivan, testing of which began in November on public roads without a driver at the wheel.

Story continues below advertisement

Waymo's autonomous ride-hailing service will beginning offering service to the public in Phoenix later this year and is scheduled to expand to more U.S. cities.

"In order to move quickly and efficiently in autonomy, it is essential to partner with like-minded technology leaders," Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler's chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

Video: Why car design is on the cusp of its most radical change in a century
Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.