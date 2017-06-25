The list of challenges facing Canada’s oil and gas sector just keeps growing.
Oil’s latest price slump is bad news for energy companies around the world. But Canadian producers face a wider set of mounting obstacles – everything from carbon taxes and an oil sands emissions cap to endless opposition to pipeline developments, argues Ted Morton, a former Progressive Conservative Alberta cabinet minister, now a professor at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.Report Typo/Error
Follow @KellyCrydermanon Twitter:
- Enbridge Inc$52.220.00(0.00%)
- Enbridge Inc$39.350.00(0.00%)
- TransCanada Corp$62.350.00(0.00%)
- TransCanada Corp$46.990.00(0.00%)
- Kinder Morgan Inc$18.790.00(0.00%)
- Updated June 23 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.