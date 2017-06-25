Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Crude oil storage tanks are seen at the Kinder Morgan terminal in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 14, 2016. Picture taken November 14, 2016. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
Crude oil storage tanks are seen at the Kinder Morgan terminal in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 14, 2016. Picture taken November 14, 2016. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

For energy sector, challenges go beyond oil’s latest price drop Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The list of challenges facing Canada’s oil and gas sector just keeps growing.

Oil’s latest price slump is bad news for energy companies around the world. But Canadian producers face a wider set of mounting obstacles – everything from carbon taxes and an oil sands emissions cap to endless opposition to pipeline developments, argues Ted Morton, a former Progressive Conservative Alberta cabinet minister, now a professor at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kelly Cryderman on Twitter: @KellyCryderman

Also on The Globe and Mail

How oil sands technology has changed in 50 years (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular