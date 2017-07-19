Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd., the newly public pipeline operator, plans to start construction on its $7.4-billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion on time despite unceasing opposition, the company’s chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

In its first financial report since Kinder Morgan Canada’s initial public offering less than two months ago, CEO Ian Anderson said the company is completing contracts needed to start construction on the expansion. That is in the face of uncertainty hanging over the project due to an approaching court case and a new British Columbia government that is not in favour of the venture.

“We are on track to begin construction in September and expect to have the project in service at the end of 2019,” Mr. Anderson said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with the provincial government in British Columbia to complete this project, which is critically important to Canada, providing jobs, opportunities and much needed market access.”

In the second quarter, Kinder Morgan Canada earned a net $25.1-million, including $4.2-million, or 11 cents a share, available to the restricted voting stockholders. That is about half the $51.7-million in net income last year. Revenues were slightly higher at $168.7-million.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc. floated the shares in its Canadian unit in May, raising $1.75-billion. It still owns 70 per cent. The stock sold for $17 a share, but has traded below that level since the offering, amid uncertainty over the fate of the marquee project. The stock closed at $15.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Besides Trans Mountain, Kinder Morgan Canada operates oil terminals in Alberta and British Columbia as well as the Cochin pipeline that carries condensate to Alberta from Illinois.

Despite winning federal approval last year, questions have swirled over the expansion project and Kinder Morgan’s ability to proceed in the face of environmental and First Nations opposition. Risks have only increased with the fledgling NDP government in B.C., which had opposed the project. So did the Green Party, which now holds the balance of power in the legislature.

The expansion, which has staunch support from Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, would more than triple the capacity of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline to Burnaby, B.C., from Alberta to 890,000 barrels a day. It would offering vastly expanded access to Asia-Pacific markets for oil sands-derived crude oil, which the industry says would mean higher per-barrel returns and free the country from having just one major export customer, the United States.

Several court challenges to the project’s approvals are in play, launched by First Nations, environmental groups and municipal governments, such as Vancouver’s. Those have been amalgamated into one big federal case to be heard in October.

