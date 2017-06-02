Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Replacement pipe is stored near crude oil storage tanks at Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline terminal in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2016. (Chris Helgren/REUTERS)
Replacement pipe is stored near crude oil storage tanks at Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline terminal in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2016. (Chris Helgren/REUTERS)

Kinder Morgan says it won’t make more Trans Mountain concessions Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The president of Kinder Morgan Canada says he’s open to talking to the B.C. NDP and Green parties, which have said they want to stop the company’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but he doesn’t plan on making further concessions.

Ian Anderson says he anticipates having a conversation with both parties at some point and will listen to concerns. But he noted the project has already been federally approved and has the support of the prime minister.

The provincial NDP and Green parties struck an alliance to form the government, after the Liberal party failed to secure a majority in May’s tight election.

The two parties have vowed to “immediately employ every tool available” to stop the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain project, which amounts to about 980 km of new pipeline.

Anderson brushed off concerns of delays, saying he doesn’t foresee any difficulty in starting construction this fall as planned.

He made the comments after the company opened the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday morning. Its shares started trading on the exchange on Tuesday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Kinder Morgan pipeline 'dead’: Elizabeth May (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular