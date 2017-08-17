Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Marcello Pacia prepares coiled brake lines for shipping to Mexico at the end of the production line at Caledon Tubing in St. Mary’s, Ontario in this file photo. (Glenn Lowson For The Globe and Mail)
Manufacturing sales fell 1.8% in June: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell in June, following three consecutive months of gains.

The federal agency says manufacturing sales slipped 1.8 per cent to $53.9-billion in June.

The drop came due to lower sales in the petroleum and coal product, transportation equipment and chemical industries.

Sales fell in 15 of 21 industries, representing 72.1 per cent of the manufacturing sector in Canada.

Non-durable goods dropped 2.2 per cent, while durable goods slipped 1.5 per cent.

Sales fell 1.0 per cent in constant dollars, indicating a lower volumes of manufactured goods were sold in June.

