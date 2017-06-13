Jean-Sébastien Jacques is chief executive officer of Rio Tinto Group

The months ahead present a golden opportunity for Canada to shape the future of its trade-based economy, both with its long-term partner the United States, and as a global leader among countries that recognize fair trade between nations is a source of strength and security.

Trilateral efforts to modernize the North American free-trade agreement and the United States’ Section 232 investigations into the impact of steel and aluminum imports on its national security, for example, provide a platform to tell the story of the economic integration that has fuelled growth on both sides of the border.

The trading relationship between the two neighbours has such rich history, depth and scale: more than $1.8-billion in trade crosses the border every day. Both countries benefit from this relationship. Setting aside trade in energy, the United States has a large trade surplus with Canada in added-value manufactured goods such as automobiles, auto parts and industrial equipment. For Canada, the United States is the logical market for its abundant natural resources and the products derived from them, such as the world’s lowest carbon-footprint aluminum.

I am committed to seeing Rio Tinto work closely with leaders in Canada and the United States to ensure the value of this relationship is recognized and to demonstrate the benefit it delivers – not just to our customers but to consumers over all, through increased choice, lower prices, quicker delivery and responsibly-produced products.

Rio Tinto will testify in Washington in the coming aluminum-imports hearing about the vital role Canadian metals and minerals have long played as a source of strength for U.S. national security. Canada’s critical supply role is even recognized in U.S. law, which considers Canada as part of the national technology and industrial base of the United States. We are proud that Canadian aluminum plants have supported North America’s defence requirements since the Second World War and can be counted on to meet its future needs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are playing a global leadership role on open trade, engaging in an energetic pursuit of multilateral relationships and placing Canada at the front of the G7 countries to back the pledge to “fight protectionism” at their recent meeting in Italy. This is to be applauded by all who understand the massive benefits that come from the free flow of trade between countries. It is timely that Montreal is hosting the International Economic Forum of the Americas this week, where much of the discussion centres on the global trade outlook.

The countries of the world are at varying stages of industrial development and therefore not all see the quality-of-life benefits that development brings in the same way. But they have something in common. Without trade, not one of them could have reached present rates of wealth generation or provided its citizens with rising living standards.

Even so, we all must confront a new reality. People in many parts of the world do not perceive these benefits or understand the role free trade plays in their lives. We must step up to the plate as leaders in government and business, to explain why fair trade and open markets are important, and that they do benefit the communities we are all privileged to be a part of.

Without trade, we are equally isolated, equally denied access to one another’s goods and expertise and are equally worse off. Open borders and free trade are absolutely critical for a company such as ours, just as they are for a country such as Canada.

The benefits of fair trade and inclusive growth are important messages which must be shared not just in the corridors of power and boardrooms, but even more so in communities around the world.

Canada is clearly showing great leadership in the delivery of its trade agreements with Europe. Next up is to secure its long-term trading relationship with the United States and, with an eye to the future, I would also urge a look East. China’s One Belt One Road brings with it the potential of significant opportunities: Opportunities to cement Canada’s position as an inclusive and progressive trading nation.

