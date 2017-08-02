If you’re looking for where the line has been drawn in the sand along the 49th parallel for the coming North American free-trade agreement negotiations, it would be at Chapter 19 – NAFTA’s system for using bilateral panels to adjudicate anti-dumping and countervailing cases. The Americans see the dispute-panel system as an affront to the sovereignty of their domestic laws and courts, and want to scrap it. The Canadians see it as a vital defence against unjust protectionist attacks, and look prepared to go to the wall to keep it.

