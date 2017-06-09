Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Catalyst Capital joins line of Home Capital suitors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has joined the growing line of suitors for mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. with a plan to recapitalize the struggling firm.

Catalyst, an asset manager that focuses on distressed companies, recently proposed a “strategic partnership” with Home Capital that would inject new capital into the lender, according to sources familiar with the offer.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular