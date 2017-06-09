Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has joined the growing line of suitors for mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. with a plan to recapitalize the struggling firm.
Catalyst, an asset manager that focuses on distressed companies, recently proposed a “strategic partnership” with Home Capital that would inject new capital into the lender, according to sources familiar with the offer.Report Typo/Error
