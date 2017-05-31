Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fixed-income trading buoys National Bank's capital-markets results

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Record revenue in fixed-income trading pushed second-quarter results higher at National Bank of Canada’s capital markets arm, even as volatility in the markets began to wane.

Trading revenue at National Bank increased to $215-million during the three months ended April 30, from $198-million in the same period last year. The bank posted revenue of $77-million from trading fixed-income securities, a 79-per-cent jump from the $43-million of a year ago. The increase was fuelled by higher client volumes and robust activity in debt capital markets, particularly on the corporate side.

