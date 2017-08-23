Driven by foreign-funded megadeals, private-equity investment in Canada saw a comeback in the first six months of 2017, with more capital invested in the first two quarters than in all of 2016.

The first half of the year saw 277 private-equity deals worth a total of $13.9-billion, according to a report from the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA), which will be published on Wednesday. That’s more than the $13.8-billion invested over the course of 2016.

