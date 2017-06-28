Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal and a majority of the large U.S. banks passed the second part of the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests, giving them the green light to buy back shares, pay out dividends and make acquisitions.
The passing grade comes as the big Canadian banks increasingly turn to the United States to boost their business. It will allow the banks to proceed with any potential plans to expand their footprint south of the border.Report Typo/Error
