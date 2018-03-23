Toronto Star editor-in-chief Michael Cooke stepping down

Toronto Star editor-in-chief Michael Cooke is stepping down.

Mr. Cooke will stay on with the company until June 1, Torstar Corp. spokesperson Bob Hepburn said. He was appointed editor in March of 2009.

He will be taking on a larger role "training journalists on human rights reporting," according to a statement from the company, including continuing his work with the non-governmental organization Journalists for Human Rights, of which he is already board chair.

Mr. Cooke's career in journalism has spanned nearly five decades, starting with his first job at age 17 as an apprentice reporter at The Visitor, a weekly newspaper in Morecambe, England. Mr. Cooke also worked for the Montreal Gazette, The Edmonton Journal, The Vancouver Province, the Chicago Sun-Times, and the New York Daily News.

"For you in this newsroom, the next two years are going to be challenging," he said in a farewell note sent to the Star newsroom, "big changes coming ...[sic] all good and all necessary ... and exciting ... and fabulous ... and if you stick to our long-held values, the values that got the paper another Hillman prize, that got the paper all those NNA nominations in areas we have always cared about ... if you stick to our long-held values and embrace the new, you have a real shot at transforming the Star to a further brilliant and lasting success."

The Star announced it has hired executive recruiting firm SpencerStuart to assist in filling the position.

Mr. Cooke was raised near Lancaster, in Northern England, and after working around Fleet Street in London, and the Western Daily Press in Bristol, he came to Toronto in 1974 to take on the position of assistant national editor at the Star. He then took on a variety of editorial positions at the Montreal Gazette starting in 1977. He was appointed managing editor of the Edmonton Journal in 1992, and then editor-in-chief of The Vancouver Province in 1995. While editing The Province, Mr. Cooke was also one of the founding editors of the National Post and oversaw the merger of the Financial Post into that newspaper.

Mr. Cooke moved to Chicago in 2000 as editor-in-chief of the Chicago Sun-Times. After moving to a post as New York Daily News editor-in-chief in 2005, he went back to the Sun-Times as vice-president of editorial of its news group, which encompassed 100 papers.