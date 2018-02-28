Torstar cost cutting helps offset impact of lower revenue

Cost-cutting initiatives helped Torstar Corp. to narrow its losses in 2017, as revenue continued to decline.

The company, which owns daily newspapers including the Toronto Star and the Hamilton Spectator, as well as community papers and websites, reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday. It had operating revenue of $615.7-million for 2017, down 11 per cent from $685.1-million in the prior year. The company's net loss for the year was $29.3-million, an improvement from a $79.9-million loss in 2016.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2017, Torstar reported segmented operating revenue of $189.5-million, down 9.2 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income from continuing operations was $7.8-million, or 10 cents per share, up from $0.7-million or 1 cent per share in the same period the previous year. The improvement was largely due to reductions in costs, as well as the benefit of a digital media tax credit.

In November, Torstar and its competitor Postmedia Network Canada Corp. agreed to swap a total of 41 newspapers – mostly community papers and some dailies and free commuter papers – and then shut down most of them. The exchange involved no cash; in its financial reports on Wednesday, Torstar estimated the fair value of all of those 41 papers combined was $3.5-million. Torstar expects its part of the deal, which handed 22 of its community weeklies and two commuter papers to Postmedia, will result in a $5-million to $7-million improvement in earnings in 2018. Torstar continues to operate four of the daily papers it acquired from Postmedia: the St. Catharines Standard, the Niagara Falls Review, the Welland Tribune and the Peterborough Examiner.

Like most media companies, Torstar is grappling with long-term declines in print advertising revenue, and only modest returns from digital advertising – as well as competition for digital audiences from giants such as Facebook and Google, who not only overshadow other media companies in scale but also appeal to advertisers with reams of data they collect on Internet users. That information is highly in demand from advertisers looking to deliver more precisely targeted ads to potential customers.

For the entire year, Torstar saw revenue decline in its three business segments: Daily Brands, Community Brands, and Digital Ventures. Its digital segment is driven by growth in its investment in website publisher VerticalScope, which was offset by the company's decision to discontinue its StarTouch initiative in 2017, as well as declines in other businesses such as Workopolis.

"Looking forward, we expect to continue to benefit from a solid financial position, having finished 2017 with $71.4-million in unrestricted cash and no bank debt. In 2018, we expect earnings to benefit from growth at VerticalScope and continued efforts on costs which we anticipate will help to offset pressures on print advertising revenues in the newspaper operations while we transform our core brands," Torstar chief executive officer John Boynton said in a statement Wednesday.​