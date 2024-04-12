The Hockey Diversity Alliance is in its fourth year. Co-founded by Akim Aliu and Evander Kane, the group has taken tough stances against the NHL and Hockey Canada as it attempts to diversify and transform the sport and eliminate racism.

Aliu, born to a Nigerian father and a Ukrainian mother, recognizes that activism is often unpopular and viewed as confrontational but the former NHL player hasn’t shied away from being the face of the organization.

In a bold move, he went public with an allegation that Bill Peters, a former coach in the minors, used racial slurs against him. That caused Peters to step down as the coach of the Calgary Flames.

In a recent conversation, Aliu touched on that and many other issues and on the performance thus far of the HDA.

“To do what we did was not easy,” said Aliu, 34. “Some of our members were embedded in the NHL but we stood together to take on the establishment.

“At the beginning some of the guys were worried about their careers and what would happen with their next contract. People tried in many different ways to pull us apart but we stuck together. We are really the only diversity group that takes on complicated issues.

“There is a lot more behind the curtain when it comes to fixing them.”

Aliu was out of hockey for four years and recently received a professional tryout offer from the San Jose Sharks, who placed him on the roster of their AHL team.

What happens next is out of his control, but he is grateful for the opportunity and proud of the work the HDA has done.

It currently is supporting more than 800 youths from underrepresented and at-risk communities in their pursuit to play hockey.

“I believe we’ve transformed lives,” Aliu said. “We have parents coming up to us and thanking us for getting their kids off the street, and that’s what I went through and what other members of the HDA went through. You never know where this could take them.”

Who is the biggest hero in your life?

If we are talking globally Muhammad Ali. Nobody comes close. And obviously my mom and dad. The opportunity they gave to me, what they sacrificed for me to be where I am today. There are no words to explain my gratitude for that.

What would you say is your best character trait?

It is weird thinking about yourself and thinking about what I am really good at. I honestly will say my loyalty. I have an extremely small circle but my circle knows that there is nothing I wouldn’t do for them at any hour of the day.

What would you say is your worst character trait?

I don’t know if I would classify it as my worst because I think it allows me to succeed but it is also something that has gotten me in a little bit of trouble and that is my emotions. I am a very emotional person and there have been times when I have been emotionally in a bad way and in a good way.

Do you have a favourite author? Are you reading anything right now?

Yes, yes, yes. The one book that I really like that I am reading now is Barbarians at the Gate, the story of RJR Nabisco and its takeover. I am about 75-per-cent through and I can’t put it down. It’s a book about ego, it’s a book about Wall Street, it’s a book about business but relationships, how to get what you want sometimes in a negative manner and sometimes in a positive manner. I just love it.

Do you have a fictional hero?

No. I am in the present, in the moment. I don’t like fiction. I wouldn’t know where to start there.

Do you have a luxury in your life that you feel a little foolish about? Do you collect anything?

I actually get made fun of. I am a very simple guy. But I would say I have a borderline obsession and problem with skates. I probably have 150 pairs. We need to do a whole segment on that. It goes way deeper than that: the way my tuck fits on my boot, a millimetre here, a millimetre there, the pitch, the profile, the sharpening. When I was playing I would use eight to 10 pairs of skates per year. I am also a big-time hockey nerd. A lot of people don’t know that. I know every skate, stick and curve that all the players use. I study the game. So that is something that definitely is a luxury and I am glad I was able to get these sticks and skates for free. It’s crazy how expensive that stuff is.

Is there one thing that you regret?

These are simple but great questions. Sometimes I regretted coming out on the Bill Peters incident because I felt like I was really fighting a reputational battle my whole life without understanding why people looked at me negatively and like I wasn’t a really good person. I have done a lot for my community, I was respected by teammates, but you know once your reputation is tarnished it’s a tough battle. At the same time I think it has allowed other people to have a voice now. It has really opened up the game, even reluctantly because I think a lot of the old guard wanted to keep it the same and still want to keep it the same. So I want to say no because I think everything happens for a reason. Some of those things that happened to me put me through a dark time but I also think you come out stronger on the other side.

In what circumstance do you ever tell a fib?

To be completely honest I would be in the middle. I don’t ever recall blatantly telling a lie but what I will do on a case-by-case situation, if it is for a good cause or a charity, I can over-exaggerate. Essentially if you are telling a story you spice it up a little bit.