Canada’s Jennifer Jones hands Alberta’s Chelsea Carey her first loss at Scotties

From left, Team Canada second Jocelyn Peterman, third Kaitlyn Lawes, lead Dawn McEwan and skip Jennifer Jones.

Team Canada’s Jennifer Jones did not look like a six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion during the preliminary round at Centre 200.

The arrival of the championship round Thursday afternoon appeared to change things.

With a delicate tapback for three in the seventh end, vintage Jones had returned and she carried it through a 10-8 win over Alberta’s Chelsea Carey.

After a week of near-misses, feather ticks and so-so play, Jones looked sparked.

The slumping body language was gone. High-fives with teammates Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyn Peterman and Dawn McEwen were firmer. The smiles were back.

“It felt like – finally,” Jones said.

Her team stole a pair in the eighth end and Jones closed it out with a confident hit in the 10th to hand Carey her first loss of the competition.

“Honestly, I’ve felt like I’ve thrown a lot of good rocks and they just haven’t worked out,” Jones said. “My draw to the button pregame picks. It just felt like one of those weeks where everything that could go against us did.

“To make that big three – and it was a tough shot – the girls swept it great. That was a big turning point.”

Jones improved to 5-3 in the opening draw for the eight teams who made the cut for the championship round.

“We need to be able to fire and light it up when we need to and I think that was a good shot to show that emotion,” said Canada coach Viktor Kjall. “I’ll tell you, that was a big shot.”

Carey, the 2016 Scotties champion, fell to 7-1 overall.

“We know we’re going to get a loss,” she said. “It’s kind of good to get it over with.”

Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle posted an 11-5 victory over Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville and Ontario’s Rachel Homan defeated Team Wild Card’s Casey Scheidegger 9-2.

“We’ve got a ton of tough games ahead so we’ve got to keep putting the pedal down,” Homan said.

Silvernagle, Homan and Scheidegger were in second place at 6-2 after 16 draws.

“It’s one you just kind of forget about and move on,” Scheidegger said. “We’ll still continue plugging away and thinking positive.”

British Columbia’s Sarah Wark stole a point in the 10th end for a 9-8 win over Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt in the other game.

Birt was a shade heavy on a draw in the 10th, creating a four-way tie with Jones at 5-3.

Wark eliminated Manitoba’s Tracy Fleury earlier in the day in a tiebreaker. Another draw was scheduled for Thursday evening.

Preliminary round records carried over into the championship round, which runs through Friday night.

The top four teams will qualify for the Page Playoffs starting Saturday. The semifinal and final will be played on Sunday.

Jones is looking to set a record with a seventh Scotties title as a skip. She shares the current mark with Colleen Jones.

The winning team will represent Canada at the March 16-24 world women’s curling championship in Silkeborg, Denmark.