Biggio hits first homer in Houston, Jays top Astros 8-4

Kristie Rieken
Houston, Texas
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, celebrates Cavan Biggio's two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Houston.

The Associated Press

Cavan Biggio hit his first homer at the ballpark where his dad closed out his Hall of Fame career, Marcus Semien added a three-run shot late and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 8-4 Saturday night.

Biggio, son of Astros great Craig Biggio, hit a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (3-1) with one out in the second inning to make it 2-0. Biggio was 5 for 15 with two doubles but no homers at Minute Maid Park before Saturday. His father played at the park 590 times after the franchise left the Astrodome.

Semien’s homer followed another family moment.

After Biggio led off the ninth with a walk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached on an error by his brother, first baseman Yuli Gurriel — Lourdes placed an arm around his brother after the play.

Semien then launched Joe Smith’s two-out slider into the seats on left for his eighth homer.

Steven Matz (5-2), who dropped his previous two decisions, allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings to tie him for the American League lead with five wins.

Alex Bregman doubled to start Houston’s eighth and scored when Gurriel grounded out for the second out of the inning to cut the lead to 5-4. Jordan Romano preserved the lead when he struck out Carlos Correa to end the inning.

Yordan Alvarez homered with three RBIs for the Astros, who’ve lost four of their last six games.

Danny Jansen homered for the second straight game when he opened the third inning with a shot to left field to extend the lead to 3-0. Javier walked Semien before walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with one out. A double by Randal Grichuk with two outs scored them both to make it 5-0.

Bregman doubled for Houston with no outs in the fourth before the home run by Alvarez cut the lead to 5-2. Yuli Gurriel doubled after that, but Matz retired the next three batters to end the threat.

Houston had runners at first and second with two outs in the fifth when Alvarez hit an RBI single to centre field to cut the lead to 2. Matz got Gurriel to ground into a forceout to end the inning and limit the damage.

Javier yielded four hits and a season-high five runs while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings. He’s given up eight runs combined in his last two starts after not allowing a run in his previous three starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Reliever Rafael Dolis has a strained calf but is not going on the injured list and manager Charlie Montoyo said they hope he can return in a few days. … C Alejandro Kirk (left flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Montoyo said top prospect Nate Pearson is expected to make his season debut, although Anthony Kay (0-2, 9.82) is also available to start against Houston’s Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.76 ERA).

