Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line were graded as some of the top performers Tuesday in the CFL’s weekly honour roll.

Collaros earned a grade of 92.9 after completing 19-of-27 passes in the Blue Bombers’ 50-14 hammering of the B.C. Lions. Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

The veteran quarterback had 369 passing yards and three touchdowns, which both matched season-highs, while the Bombers’ offensive line had a grade of 84.2. Teammate Kenny Lawler (90.4) was named the top receiver of the week while defensive lineman Willie Jefferson had a grade of 85.6.

The Argonaut’s Royce Metchie was named the top defensive performer (86.6) of the week with a season-high nine defensive tackles in the Argo’s 20-7 loss to Calgary. Toronto’s AJ Ouellette (77.5) was the top running back.

The Ottawa Redblacks Jovan Santos-Knox (85.2) and lineback Gary Johnson Jr. (91.6) also earned nods.

Offensive lineman Nick Callender of the Montreal Alouettes had a grade of 76.9 while Calgary Stampeders punter Cody Grace had 78.8.