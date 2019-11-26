 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Blue Jackets snap Senators’ win streak with close home victory

Nicole Kraft
Columbus, Ohio, United States
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena.

Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

The win was the fourth in five games for the Blue Jackets (10-9-4) and it marked their fourth straight at home over Ottawa.

Korpisalo stopped 25 shots in his 10th victory. Craig Anderson made 18 saves for the Senators (11-12-1), who had won four in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

It was nearly three minutes into the game before Columbus took a shot, and the Blue Jackets put just eight pucks on net through 30 minutes of play.

They finally found their stride at the start of the third period when Zach Werenski threw the puck toward the net from the blue line and it was tipped in by Bjorkstrand for his sixth goal of the season, extending his point streak to four games.

Werenski’s assist pushed his point streak to seven games, and Boone Jenner’s assist was the 100th of his career.

Ottawa’s best scoring chance came when Connor Brown got a 1-on-1 with Korpisalo at 8:36 of the third, but could not beat him.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies