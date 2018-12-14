 Skip to main content

Sports Brad Jacobs steals pair in extra end for win over Niklas Edin at curling’s The National

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Brad Jacobs steals pair in extra end for win over Niklas Edin at curling’s The National

CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Brad Jacobs stole two points in an extra end for a 7-5 victory over Sweden’s Niklas Edin at the National on Friday.

Edin (3-1) had hammer but his in-turn draw to the four-foot ring was short, giving him his first loss of round-robin play. Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., remained unbeaten at 4-0.

Jacobs, who won a Grand Slam event last month in Thunder Bay, Ont., is coming off a victory at the Canada Cup last weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2014 Olympic champion hit a highlight-reel double-raise in-off that found the button to force the extra end at Conception Bay South Arena.

In other early afternoon games, Calgary’s Kevin Koe (3-1) posted an 8-5 win over Toronto’s John Epping (1-3) and Jennifer Jones (2-1) hung on for a 5-4 win over Tracy Fleury (1-3) in a battle of Winnipeg skips.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Friday. The playoffs were set to begin Saturday and the finals will go Sunday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers