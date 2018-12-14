Brad Jacobs steals pair in extra end for win over Niklas Edin at curling’s The National

Brad Jacobs stole two points in an extra end for a 7-5 victory over Sweden’s Niklas Edin at the National on Friday.

Edin (3-1) had hammer but his in-turn draw to the four-foot ring was short, giving him his first loss of round-robin play. Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., remained unbeaten at 4-0.

Jacobs, who won a Grand Slam event last month in Thunder Bay, Ont., is coming off a victory at the Canada Cup last weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2014 Olympic champion hit a highlight-reel double-raise in-off that found the button to force the extra end at Conception Bay South Arena.

In other early afternoon games, Calgary’s Kevin Koe (3-1) posted an 8-5 win over Toronto’s John Epping (1-3) and Jennifer Jones (2-1) hung on for a 5-4 win over Tracy Fleury (1-3) in a battle of Winnipeg skips.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Friday. The playoffs were set to begin Saturday and the finals will go Sunday.