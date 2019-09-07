 Skip to main content

Sports Canada advances to semis at FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series

Canada advances to semis at FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Sisters Katherine (left) and Michelle Plouffe are leading the charge as Canada shoots for its third straight FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series tournament title.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Canada’s on track for its third straight FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series tournament title after going undefeated on Friday in group play.

The Canadian squad — consisting of National Team members Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon, and Catherine Traer — earned direct entry into the tournament semifinals with victories over Mexico, the Netherlands and the United States.

Canada opened the day beating Mexico 22-0. They followed that with a 21-9 victory over the Netherlands and ended their evening with a 21-13 toppling of the Americans.

The semifinals go Saturday.

The eight teams at the Montreal stop on the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series circuit are split into two pools. The winner of each pool (Canada and Japan) went directly to the semifinals and await the winners of the quarterfinals.

Canada finished first in both the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Prauge and Bucharest stops in August, and currently sits second in the Tour standings behind France.

