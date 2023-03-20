Canada skip Kerri Einarson during a game against the United States at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship, at Goransson Arena, in Sandviken, Sweden, on March 19.The Canadian Press

Canada’s Kerri Einarson defeated Italy’s Stefania Constantini 7-2 in round-robin play at the world women’s curling championship.

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris improved to 3-1 after six draws of play at the Goransson Arena.

Italy faced a triple-raise double-takeout to score in the ninth end but gave up a steal of two to end the game.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team will play Scotland’s Rebecca Morrison later Monday.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Einarson won bronze at last year’s world championship in Prince George, B.C.