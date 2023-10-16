Rugby Canada has entrusted Kingsley Jones to lead Canada back to the World Cup, handing him a two-year contract extension that will see him in charge through 2025.

The former Wales captain has compiled a 15-31-0 record with the Canadian men since being appointed in September, 2017.

While the Canadians failed to qualify for the World Cup currently under way in France, the first time they have missed out on the sport’s showcase, Rugby Canada says Jones has added to the talent pool and improved collaboration between the Canadian sevens and 15s programs, among other things.

Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys says while World Rugby has yet to finalize the qualification procedure for the 2027 World Cup, the coaching contract extension provides “some certainty going into 2024 and let[s] people get to work.”

“This is a rebuild,” Bombrys said in an interview.

“We need games to play. We need time to train,” he added. “We need the resources to enable our players to train and help them improve. We need our players to be playing rugby consistently for Canada and we need them playing rugby consistently elsewhere in preparation to play for Canada. And then we need the coaching to go with it.

“But these are all very important factors that we need to address.”

Jones succeeded New Zealand’s Mark Anscombe, who was fired in August, 2017, after the Canadian men lost to the United States in their first crack at qualifying for the 2019 World Cup. Canada subsequently lost to Uruguay in another two-legged qualifying series but eventually made it to Japan under Jones via a four-team repechage tournament.

Canada lost to Italy, New Zealand and South Africa by a combined score of 177-14 at the 2019 World Cup. A final game against Namibia was called off because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Seventh-ranked Argentina, by finishing in the top three of its pool at the current World Cup, is one of 12 automatic entries for the 2027 tournament. Canada, ranked 23rd in the world, will have to battle No. 17 Uruguay, No. 18 U.S. and No. 22 Chile among others to get out of the Americas.

In addition to dealing with the pandemic, Jones has had to work within the modest resources of a governing body under new leadership while it attempts to reinvent itself in the wake of a damning March, 2022, independent review into its high-performance programs.

Jones has also been frustrated in getting games for Canada, with World Rugby dragging its heels in arranging fixtures in recent months.

“It hasn’t been straightforward, but we’re making some steps and going about this in a very systematic way to try and rebuild this thing and get this team where we want it to be,” Bombrys said.

Rugby Canada says Jones has widened the depth of the Canadian talent pool, saying there are “now over 90 players in high performance daily training environments.”

The governing body also says Jones helped restart the Pacific Pride academy – which Rugby Canada had closed earlier due to financial issues – and brought in former players Sean White, Phil Mack and Hubert Buydens to serve as coaches in its high performance programs.

“Kingsley brings a wealth of experience, technical knowledge and commitment to the role of head coach,” Stephen Aboud, Rugby Canada director of high performance, said in a statement. “A tireless, passionate, and energetic approach underlined by a constant need for technical improvement are essential in the preparation and build up to the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in two years.

“Rugby Canada’s goal is clear, Rugby World Cup qualification, and Kingsley’s appointment ensures the stability and familiarity required to build with confidence towards achieving this goal.”