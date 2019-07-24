 Skip to main content

Sports Canada qualifies for new swim relay event at 2020 Olympics

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Canada qualifies for new swim relay event at 2020 Olympics

GWANGJU, South Korea
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Kylie Masse swims in her heat of the women's 100-metre backstroke at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 22, 2019.

Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press

Canada qualified for the new 4x100-metre mixed medley relay swimming event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by finishing fifth on Wednesday at the world aquatics championships.

Kylie Masse of Windsor, Ont., Maggie MacNeil of London, Ont., Richard Funk of Edmonton and Yuri Kisil of Edmonton finished in 3 minutes 43.06 seconds, more than two seconds back of Britain (3:40.68) for bronze.

Australia took gold and the United States captured silver.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re really excited. I know we ended up getting bronze a couple years ago and tonight we weren’t quite on that, but I’m so proud of us and I think we’re really good for where we are right now, and we have a spot next year which is all that really matters,” MacNeil said.

MacNeil fell short of winning her third medal of the meet after taking gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly and bronze in the women’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay.

Masse gave Canada its fourth medal of the competition by winning gold in the women’s 100 metre backstroke for the second worlds in a row on Tuesday.

Also Wednesday, Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak finished sixth in the women’s 200-metre freestyle.

The swim meet concludes Sunday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter