Canada's Gavin 'Guv'nor' Tucker wins third straight in UFC with decision on UFC 256 undercard

Las Vegas, Nevada
The Canadian Press
Canadian featherweight Gavin (Guv’nor) Tucker won his third straight fight in the UFC Saturday night, earning a unanimous decision over Billy Quarantillo in a preliminary bout on the UFC 256 card.

All three judges scored it 30-27 for the 34-year-old from Ship Cove, N.L., who fights out of Halifax. Tucker, who has now won four of his five UFC fights, recorded 106 significant strikes and seven takedowns.

“Billy’s a hell of a fighter and that was a hell of a fight,” said Tucker.

“My toolbox’s been deep for a while…I got to show a few (tools) tonight.” he said.

The two were originally slated to meet in April but the bout was twice delayed by the pandemic.

Tucker (13-1-0) won a US$50,000 performance last time in choking out Justin (The Guitar Hero) Jaynes in August.

The taller Quarantillo got Tucker’s attention with a right to the head and body kick in the first minute. Tucker tripped Quarantillo from a clinch at the fence but the American got right back up. Quarantillo kept coming forward but Tucker scored with elbows and knees in a close first round.

Tucker found his range with strikes early in the second round, connecting to the body. He took Quarantillo down later in the round, gaining side control before taking his back, but Quarantillo escaped. Quarantillo finished the round strongly, connecting with strikes.

Tucker took Quarantillo down early in the third round, controlling him on the ground. Quarantillo was cut midway through the round, possibly from a clash of heads, with Tucker continuing to take him down.

The 32-year-old Quarantillo (15-3-0) had won eight straight including three in the UFC He knocked out Canadian Kyle (The Monster) Nelson last time out in September.

Flyweight champion Deivison Figueiredo faced No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno in the main event at the UFC Apex production facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020

