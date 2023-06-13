Canada’s Jeff (The Silencer) Smith and Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell open against India on Thursday at the £450,000 ($755,242) My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts.

The 40-team tournament runs through Sunday at Frankfurt’s Eissporthalle. Canada has made the quarter-finals of the World Cup three times in the past.

Smith arrives on a high after winning the bet365 North American Championship darts title earlier this month in New York. The 47-year-old from Hampton, N.B., also finished runner-up at the companion bet365 U.S. Darts Masters, losing to world No. 3 Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Campbell, a 33-year-old from Hamilton, is ranked 60th in the world compared to No. 69 for Smith.

Four-time winners England and the Netherlands, alongside 2020 winners Wales and two-time champion Scotland, get a first-round bye and will open play in the round of 16.

The remaining 36 teams have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round, with the group winners moving on.

Canada will also play Hungary in Group H play.

Defending champion Australia plays Guyana before facing Gibraltar on Friday in Group C play. Host Germany faces Hong Kong and Japan in Group B.

World champion Michael Smith and Rob Cross represent top-seeded England, with van Gerwen, a three-time World Cup winner, and Danny Noppert competing for the second-seeded Netherlands.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton represent third-seeded Wales for the sixth straight year. Gary Anderson and Peter Wright compete for No. 4 Scotland.

The winning team will collect £80,000 ($134,277).