Canada's Skip Kerri Einarson in action during the match between USA and Canada during the round robin session 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, on March 19.The Canadian Press

Canada’s Kerri Einarson stole three points in the final end of a 9-6 win over Norway’s Marianne Roervik to salvage a split of her round-robin games Sunday at the world women’s curling championship.

Einarson made a tapback to the edge of the button and Norwegian fourth Kristin Skaslien missed a double runback to leave both teams at 2-1 after five draws.

“I thought we got off to a better start and had a good handle on the ice,” said Canada third Val Sweeting. “We just coughed up a couple of steals, but that’s going to happen because they were tough shots.

“Overall it was a better game and Kerri made a pistol on the last one to line it up like that. We never gave up and we kept plugging away.”

Both fourths struggled with Einarson shooting 66 per cent, slightly ahead of Skaslien at 65 per cent.

Earlier, Einarson’s Manitoba-based team dropped an 8-7 decision to Tabitha Peterson. The American made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory.

“She made a good shot and at least we made her throw it,” Einarson said.

Einarson, Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris were scheduled to play Italy’s Stefania Constantini and Scotland’s Rebecca Morrison on Monday.

Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland (4-0) was alone in first place after the opening weekend at the Goeransson Arena. Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont and Germany’s Daniela Jentsch joined Italy, Canada and Norway at 2-1.

Anna Hasselborg of host Sweden was one of six teams at 1-2. New Zealand’s Jessica Smith (0-3) was the only rink in the 13-team field without a win.

Einarson won world bronze last year in Prince George, B.C. She finished fifth at the 2021 worlds in Calgary.

Competition continues through March 26.

The men’s world curling championship starts April 1 at Ottawa. Brad Gushue’s St. John’s, N.L.-based team will represent Canada.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.