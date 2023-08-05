Open this photo in gallery: Aurelie Rivard celebrates during a medal ceremony for the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final of the swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games,, Aug. 2, 2022.The Associated Press

Canada added two medals to its total on the second last day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Saturday.

Aurelie Rivard, of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., captured gold in the S10 100-metre freestyle competition for a third time in a row at the worlds.

Danielle Dorris, of Moncton, N.B., won silver in the S7 50-metre freestyle, obtaining her fourth medal at this year’s world championships.

The performances brought Canada’s medal count to 17 with nine gold, four silver and four bronze with one day of races remaining.

Canada won 18 medals at last year’s championships in Portugal.