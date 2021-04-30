Canada’s Shapovalov upset by Moutet in second round of Estoril Open

ESTORIL, Portugal – Canada’s Denis Shapovalov was upset 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by France’s Corentin Moutet on Thursday in the second round of the Estoril Open tennis tournament. Shapovalov, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay-court event, was up 3-1 in the third set when Moutet broke him twice en route to taking a 4-3 lead. Moutet held serve the rest of the way to pick up the win in the first meeting between the players. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., played his first match at the event after getting a first-round bye. He was accurate on just 59 per cent of his first serves and was broken four times on eight chances. Moutet, ranked 73rd in the world, faced 13 break points and saved nine of them. The Frenchman was accurate on 67 per cent of his first serves and won 66 per cent of first serve points. Shapovalov, the world No. 14, has failed to advance past the second round at three straight tournaments.
The Canadian Press
Basilashvili and Gombos reach quarter-finals in Munich
MUNICH – Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili reached the quarter-finals of the Munich Open by beating Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2 Thursday. Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, continued his bid for a fifth by saving five of the six break points he faced and converting four of his seven opportunities to beat the Colombian qualifier. The Georgian will next face Norbert Gombos. The 95th-ranked Slovakian defeated Federico Coria 6-4, 6-1. Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic advanced after opponent Yannick Hanfmann pulled out of their second-round match with a neck injury. Krajinovic will next face another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.
The Associated Press
Muguruza pulls out of Madrid Open with leg injury
MADRID – Garbine Muguruza pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a leg injury. The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round. “This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player can make,” Muguruza said. “But the problem has come back and the last scan confirmed that I’m not 100 per cent recovered to be able to compete and the medical recommendation is to rest.” Also, Jil Teichmann beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round, while Angelique Kerber defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Kiki Bertens beat Victoria Jimenez 6-4, 6-0.
The Associated Press