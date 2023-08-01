Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Denis Shapovalov pauses during the men's singles match against Russia's Roman Safiullin on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 9, 2023. Shapovalov is withdrawing from the National Bank Open in Toronto due to a knee injury, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is withdrawing from the National Bank Open in Toronto because of a knee injury, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has not played since reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon on July 9.

Tennis Canada also announced that Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta confirmed their withdrawals from the tournament, which runs from Saturday through Aug. 13.

Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, American J.J. Wolf and Japan’s Kei Nishikori will receive automatic entry into the main draw as a result. Nishikori, however, withdrew from the Citi DC Open on Tuesday.

World No. 2 and 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will also miss the tournament owing to fatigue. Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed.

No. 12 Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is the top-ranked Canadian. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vasek Pospisil of Vernon B.C., Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., were all awarded wild-card spots for the main draw.