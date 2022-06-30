Canada’s Taylor Pendrith’s return to the PGA Tour will be delayed by a week.

Pendrith tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, keeping him out of the John Deere Classic.

The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., has missed more than three months of the men’s golf season with a fractured rib.

He was scheduled to return today at the event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Pendrith seemingly fractured his rib at the Players Championship in mid-March.

He had originally targeted a return for the PGA Championship on May 19, then the RBC Canadian Open on June 6, and then the Travelers Championship on June 23.