Canadian Ed Whitlock’s marathon record falls after 14 years

American Gene Dykes has topped a 14-year-old record held by late Canadian marathoner Ed Whitlock.
The 70-year-old Dykes beat Whitlock’s record for the fastest marathon in the 70-74 age category when he completed the Ameris Bank Jacksonville Marathon in two hours 54 minutes 23 seconds on Saturday.
Whitlock, who died last year at the age of 86, had the previous record of 2:54.48 from the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 2004.
Dykes just missed the record at this year’s Toronto Waterfront Marathon in October, finishing in 2:55.18.
The official record is still pending approval from USA Track and Field.
A retired computer programmer, Dykes didn’t take up running seriously until he was 58.
